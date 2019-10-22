The “Advancing Renewables in the Midwest” conference is heading into its fifteenth year of identifying and promoting programs, policies, and projects to enhance the use of renewable energy resources throughout the Midwest for the economic benefit of the region. The two-day conference is held each spring at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri. Conference co-sponsors are the University of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Columbia Water and Light.
