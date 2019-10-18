CARE Program Employment Education Workshops

Columbia Parks and Recreation’s CARE Program offers free drop-in job-readiness workshops at the Armory for 6th through 12th grade students looking to hone their job hunting skills. Workshops are available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday from October through January (except Nov. 27, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). The Armory is located at 701 E. Ash Street. Workshop Wednesdays can help with resumes, cover letters, interviewing skills, applications, and letters of reference. Call CARE at 573.874.6300 for details.
