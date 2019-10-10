The Vandiver-Parker Roundabout project was completed in January 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. Roundabouts have been identified by Vision Zero as one of the proven ways of reducing the types of crashes that can lead to serious injuries and fatalities. To build the new roundabout, a 300-foot section of roadway was lowered by about two feet to improve sight lines for approaching motorists, and street lights were added to the improved intersection. A local business plans to landscape and maintain the center island through the Adopt-a-Spot program. An integral part of the new roundabout are new sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian safety islands. Overall, the new Vandiver-Parker roundabout provides a safer intersection for pedestrians, nonmotorized transportation users and motorists. For more information about the Capital Improvement Program, visit CoMo.gov/PublicWorks.
