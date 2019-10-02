The Columbia Experimental Music Festival, presented by Dismal Niche Arts, returns to Columbia this week. The event kicks off at Cafe Berlin Thursday, October 3, with new jazz percussionist Makaya McCraven. The festival runs through Sunday at various venues near downtown Columbia. Headlining this year is Tuareg musician and songwriter Mdou Moctar who will perform Saturday at Cafe Berlin. More more information/tickets: https://cargocollective.com/dismalniche