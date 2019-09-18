42nd Annual Heritage Festival Promo

The 42nd Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held September 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nifong Park, 3700 Ponderosa Street. Shuttle parking for the Heritage Festival will be available at nearby Discovery Office Park, 5241 Philips Farm Road. The Heritage Festival is coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boone County History & Culture Center, KPLA 101.5, KFRU 1400, the Missouri Arts Council, the Missourian and Park restaurant. For more informationl, visit CoMo.gov (search Heritage Festival) or call Parks and Recreation at 573.874.7460.
