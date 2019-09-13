Agriculture Park Open in 2019

As a result of the collaborative efforts of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia Farmers Market, Sustainable Farms and Communities, Columbia Parks and Recreation, and nearly 600 donors, Columbia’s new Agriculture Park, located at 1769 W. Ash Street, is officially open for business. A grand opening was held July 6, 2019. Some of the new features include a year-round covered facility, a 10,000 sq, ft, building that houses an event center, a resource center and kitchen, an interactive urban farm, an outdoor nature playground, outdoor learning centers, and nearly a mile of recreational trail. The Columbia Farmers Market is looking forward to its first winter season under the MU Health Care Pavilion.
