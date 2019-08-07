2019 Community Scholars

Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League’s Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal challenges. The program utilizes community partnerships to more effectively target existing resources to empower students to achieve success in high school and in life. Incoming ninth grade students participate in a summer school class that includes job shadowing with City staff in order to jump start their eligibility for the State of Missouri ’s A+ program.