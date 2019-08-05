2019 Minority and Women Owned Business Expo Promo

The Minority and Women Owned Business Expo is a great networking and business-generating opportunity. August 10, 2019 Beginning at 11 a.m. Parkade Center, 601 W Business Loop 70. FREE ADMISSION Reserve free booth space now!
You may also like
2019 Community Scholars
13 Views
13 0 0
Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League's Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal chal...
2019 Public Works Construction Projects Focus on Safety
93 Views
93 0 0
The City of Columbia Public Works Department's Capital Improvement Program (CIP) seeks to improve street safety through a Vision Zero approach to project design and construction. All projects pass through a public inv...
2019 State of the City Address
106 Views
106 0 0
Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...
Art in the Park 2019
130 Views
130 0 0
ART. IN A PARK. THE FIRST WEEKEND IN JUNE. AWESOME! For more detailed festival information, visit ... https://columbiaartleague.org/artinthepark/festival-information