Victims of Violent Crime: Columbia Missouri

Stories of violent crime appear frequently in national and local news. While the general public may become oblivious to the issue; violent crimes have a devastating effect on the victim’s family. In this video, Alicia Gainwell and Vivian Morgan share their stories of losing their sons in incidents involving violent crime. Columbia Police Detective Alan Mitchell also talks about the procedures involved and the inherent difficulties in solving homicide cases. If you have any information regarding these cases please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652. You can submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 573-875-TIPS or visiting http://875tips.com/
