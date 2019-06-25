2019 Fire in the Sky Celebration

The City of Columbia’s 67th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration is back again for another year of family-friendly fun! Fire in the Sky is made possible by generous sponsor donations from Columbia Insurance Group and KOMU 8 as presenting sponsors and by the Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club, First State Community Bank, BXR102.3, KFRU1400, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Lucky’s Market. For more information please visit CoMo.gov and search Fourth of July or call 573.874.7460.