2019 Public Works Construction Projects Focus on Safety

The City of Columbia Public Works Department’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) seeks to improve street safety through a Vision Zero approach to project design and construction. All projects pass through a public involvement process, which includes conducting neighborhood meetings, asking for public feedback on proposed plans and having public hearings before City Council approval. Public Works also asks that motorists slow down when entering work zones. According to the Center for Construction Research and Training, 532 construction workers were killed at road construction sites in the United States between 2011 and 2016, which is “more than double the total for all other industries combined.” About half of road construction site fatalities were due to being struck by a vehicle or mobile equipment.
2019 State of the City Address
Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...
Mill and Overlay
Mill and overlay consists of two major steps: milling the street and laying new asphalt. To mill the street, workers use heavy equipment to remove the surface of the street and place it into dump trucks and returned t...
Crack Seal
Crack sealing involves using a liquid asphalt substance to seal cracks between the concrete panels of the roadway. The sealing material is covered with sand or saw-dust to reduce the amount of product from sticking to...
Chip Seal
A thin film of heated asphalt liquid is sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small “chips” or stones. Heavy rollers then go over the chips to compact and adhere them to the existing asphalt. Exces...