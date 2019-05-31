Private video

This video is private.
You may also like
A Century Past
31 Views
31 0 0
Produced in 1999, "A Century Past" is a narrative of the history of Columbia, Missouri.
Our Journey to Fair Housing (Fair Housing Act 50th Anniversary)
1.49K Views
1.49K 0 19
The year 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act (FHA). This piece of civil rights legislation declared it illegal to discriminate based on certain protected characteristics ille...
Columbia Taking Flight
336 Views
336 0 0
Traffic Box Art: A Brush with History
611 Views
611 0 2
Amanda Harms is a writer, illustrator, and now, traffic box artist. Harms, who believes that it’s never too late to start something new, explains how she juggles her family, career, and creative interests. You can fin...