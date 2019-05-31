2019 State of the City Address

Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to creating the city’s next strategic plan. The official document can be read at https://www.como.gov/city-manager/annual-programs-priorities.
