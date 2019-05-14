Mill and overlay consists of two major steps: milling the street and laying new asphalt. To mill the street, workers use heavy equipment to remove the surface of the street and place it into dump trucks and returned to be recycled into future hot asphalt mixes. Workers then use a machine to spray “tack,” a liquid asphalt coating that will assist in adhering the new asphalt to the road. The final process is overlay, which is shorthand for laying asphalt on the street. Once asphalt has been laid, street workers smooth it out with heavy road rollers.