Crack Seal

Crack sealing involves using a liquid asphalt substance to seal cracks between the concrete panels of the roadway. The sealing material is covered with sand or saw-dust to reduce the amount of product from sticking to vehicle wheels. Sealing the cracks reduces the infiltration of water and subsequent roadway damage from freezing and thawing.
