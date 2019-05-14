A thin film of heated asphalt liquid is sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small “chips” or stones. Heavy rollers then go over the chips to compact and adhere them to the existing asphalt. Excess stone is swept from the surface after a period of time to allow the chips to dry and settle. With the passage of time and vehicles over the roadway, chip seal heals cracks in the street and protects the pavement from water intrusion. Excess chips are swept up as soon as the chip seal dries but may need to be addressed several more times after that. During chip seal operations, and several days afterwards, drive more cautiously and avoid speeding, turning too sharply and spinning their tires.