Columbia Ranks Top Ten Places to Live in 2019

Columbia, Missouri, strives to be a great place for all to live, learn, work and play. As we look back at our achievements from the past year, we want to say thank you to our City staff, community partners, local businesses, and citizens for your help and commitment. Join us as we look back on a few of our most memorable moments from 2018.
You may also like
Drinkraft in the Arts District
7 Views
7 0 0
There is a new kombucha bar in the North Village Arts District. Located on 300 North Ninth St., Drinkraft Tasting Cafe now serves tea, cocktails, and nitro coffee in a unique cafe and tasting room space. You’ll also f...
The Flight of the Disc
87 Views
87 0 1
With four public disc golf courses, including the highly rated Harmony Bends course at Strawn Park, Columbia has been a popular destination for disc golf enthusiasts. Our city also hosts the annual Mid-America Disc Go...
Student Diversity Writing 2019
218 Views
218 0 2
This video was included as part of the 26th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2019 Columbia Values D...
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
321 Views
321 0 3
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...