Drinkraft in the Arts District

There is a new kombucha bar in the North Village Arts District. Located on 300 North Ninth St., Drinkraft Tasting Cafe now serves tea, cocktails, and nitro coffee in a unique cafe and tasting room space. You’ll also find an assortment of grab-and-go food from local bakers and chefs. Joining the arts community, Drinkraft opens its doors on First Fridays, and hosts monthly events such as yoga classes and tango lessons. Drop by for a free sample of locally made kombucha and learn more about the popular health drink’s benefits.
You may also like
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
321 Views
321 0 3
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...
Things to Do in Columbia: Explore First Fridays on St. James Street
504 Views
504 0 0
Each first Friday of the month, locals and visitors explore the North Village Arts District to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl. Amidst the galleries, businesses, and shops open to the public, one unique craf...
2018 Art in the Park
404 Views
404 0 0
The 2018 Art in the Park festival celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. The event took place in Stephens Lake Park and featured artwork by local and national artists, live music, food vendors and a children's act...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest
466 Views
466 0 0
Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...