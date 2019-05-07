Drinkraft in the Arts District

There is a new kombucha bar in the North Village Arts District. Located on 300 North Ninth St., Drinkraft Tasting Cafe now serves tea, cocktails, and nitro coffee in a unique cafe and tasting room space. You’ll also find an assortment of grab-and-go food from local bakers and chefs. Joining the arts community, Drinkraft opens its doors on First Fridays, and hosts monthly events such as yoga classes and tango lessons. Drop by for a free sample of locally made kombucha and learn more about the popular health drink’s benefits.