James Bayless and his wife Kathryn “Kathy” Hutson-Bayless created Fresh Start Property Management to provide safe, stable and affordable housing for people recovering from addiction. Their individual battles with addiction were the motivating force behind the creation of Fresh Start. James and Kathy have rehabbed several houses in the downtown area and converted them to sober living facilities. Last year, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Ward 2 Council Member Michael Trapp presented a proclamation declaring April 6th “James and Kathy Bayless Day” for their work in providing affordable housing to individuals recovering from substance abuse.