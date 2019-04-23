James Bayless and his wife Kathryn “Kathy” Hutson-Bayless created Fresh Start Property Management to provide safe, stable and affordable housing for people recovering from addiction. Their individual battles with addiction were the motivating force behind the creation of Fresh Start. James and Kathy have rehabbed several houses in the downtown area and converted them to sober living facilities. Last year, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Ward 2 Council Member Michael Trapp presented a proclamation declaring April 6th “James and Kathy Bayless Day” for their work in providing affordable housing to individuals recovering from substance abuse.
2019 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar
The 2019 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar was held Friday, April 5, 2019, at City Hall in Columbia, Missouri. The seminar was hosted by the City of Columbia’s Human Rights and Disabilities Commissions and sponsored by...
Aurora Organic Dairy In Business In Mid-Missouri
A year after breaking ground at their new site in Columbia, Missouri, Aurora Organic Dairy (AOD) will be open for business before the end of April 2019. Based in Boulder, Colorado, AOD’s "cow-to-carton" supply chain i...
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Room at the Inn
Since 2008, Room at the Inn has provided winter shelter for homeless adults. From December through mid-March each year, Room at the Inn has provided a clean, safe place to warm up, have a meal, and get a good night's ...
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Kari Utterback
Kari works extremely hard at organizing and promoting social diversity and cultural understanding in our community. She is a leader in the "Building Inclusive Communities" training program at the City of Columbia, fac...