The 2019 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar was held Friday, April 5, 2019, at City Hall in Columbia, Missouri. The seminar was hosted by the City of Columbia’s Human Rights and Disabilities Commissions and sponsored by Central Bank of Boone County, the Columbia Apartment Association, the Columbia Board of Realtors, the Columbia Housing Authority, and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. Michael Trapp Ward 2 Councilperson Welcome and Presentation of Fair Housing and Lending Month Proclamation” Randall Cole City of Columbia Housing Programs Manager “Fair Housing Task Force, Affordable Housing and the Community Land Trust” Eric Krekel Director of Investigative Operations for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights “Fair Housing and Lending Complaints under the Missouri Human Rights Act” Rigel Oliveri Professor, University of Missouri School of Law “Update on Fair Housing and Lending Laws, Service Animals, and the Americans with Disabilities Act and Cases”