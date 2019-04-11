The 2019 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar was held Friday, April 5, 2019, at City Hall in Columbia, Missouri. The seminar was hosted by the City of Columbia’s Human Rights and Disabilities Commissions and sponsored by Central Bank of Boone County, the Columbia Apartment Association, the Columbia Board of Realtors, the Columbia Housing Authority, and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. Michael Trapp Ward 2 Councilperson Welcome and Presentation of Fair Housing and Lending Month Proclamation” Randall Cole City of Columbia Housing Programs Manager “Fair Housing Task Force, Affordable Housing and the Community Land Trust” Eric Krekel Director of Investigative Operations for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights “Fair Housing and Lending Complaints under the Missouri Human Rights Act” Rigel Oliveri Professor, University of Missouri School of Law “Update on Fair Housing and Lending Laws, Service Animals, and the Americans with Disabilities Act and Cases”
You may also like
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Room at the Inn
71 Views
71 0 2
Since 2008, Room at the Inn has provided winter shelter for homeless adults. From December through mid-March each year, Room at the Inn has provided a clean, safe place to warm up, have a meal, and get a good night's ...
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Kari Utterback
48 Views
48 0 0
Kari works extremely hard at organizing and promoting social diversity and cultural understanding in our community. She is a leader in the "Building Inclusive Communities" training program at the City of Columbia, fac...
C.A.R.E. Traditional Summer Program
139 Views
139 0 1
The C.A.R.E. (Career Awareness Related Experience) Traditional Summer Program provides summer jobs to 14 -to 20-year-olds who live in the City of Columbia and/or attend a Columbia school. The C.A.R.E. trainees are pla...
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
273 Views
273 0 1
The 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held the morning of Thursday, January 17, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia, Missouri. This year's theme: The Power of Diversity. The Columbia Values Diversi...