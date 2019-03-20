2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Room at the Inn

Since 2008, Room at the Inn has provided winter shelter for homeless adults. From December through mid-March each year, Room at the Inn has provided a clean, safe place to warm up, have a meal, and get a good night’s sleep. Funded by private donations over its first ten years of operation, this not-for-profit enterprise received some financial assistance from the City of Columbia in fiscal 2019. According to Brent Lowenberg, who nominated Room at the Inn for this award, there is a paid coordinator and at least one paid staff member present when the shelter is open; but the bulk of the work is done by over 500 community volunteers who do everything from site preparation and clean up to laundry of the bedding each night and assisting in the supervision of the shelter’s residents.
You may also like
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Kari Utterback
3 Views
3 0 0
Kari works extremely hard at organizing and promoting social diversity and cultural understanding in our community. She is a leader in the "Building Inclusive Communities" training program at the City of Columbia, fac...
C.A.R.E. Traditional Summer Program
117 Views
117 0 1
The C.A.R.E. (Career Awareness Related Experience) Traditional Summer Program provides summer jobs to 14 -to 20-year-olds who live in the City of Columbia and/or attend a Columbia school. The C.A.R.E. trainees are pla...
MKT Mural: We Are All Crew
102 Views
102 0 0
The latest MKT trail mural, located near the Elm Street underpass, was a collaboration between the Union of Concerned Scientists and Resident Arts. The design was inspired by a quote by the Canadian futurist and philo...
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
245 Views
245 0 1
The 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held the morning of Thursday, January 17, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia, Missouri. This year's theme: The Power of Diversity. The Columbia Values Diversi...