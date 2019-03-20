2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner: Kari Utterback

Kari works extremely hard at organizing and promoting social diversity and cultural understanding in our community. She is a leader in the “Building Inclusive Communities” training program at the City of Columbia, facilitating training for employees and members of partner agencies and encouraging a cultural paradigm shift through constant discourse on compassion and acceptance through a film series, a read-and-discuss book series, and guest lecturer events. According to Nicole Turner, who nominated Kari for this award, “Kari is kind and understanding to everyone. She has said more than once that one of her struggles is to understand that even when people are different than her, it doesn’t mean they are wrong. She lives by this. She is accepting of everyone, even when they are much different from her.”