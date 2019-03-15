2019 MCPA Award Winner: Wilson’s Fitness

In the category of Innovative Best Practices, Wilson’s Fitness has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over three decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal and chemical storage opportunities. Wilson’s Fitness renovated their facilities to include dual-tilt rooftop solar, ice energy storage tanks, a new chiller system, LED efficient lighting and HVAC automation to reduce their peak demand. These improvements have reduced their annual electric consumption by approximately 105,400 kWh or 173,000 lbs. of CO2 with on-site production and efficiency improvements.
