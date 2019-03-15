2019 MCPA Award Winner: The Food Bank/Central Pantry

In the category of Resource Conservation, the Food Bank/Central Pantry provides food for over 140 pantries and soup kitchens serving approx. 100,000 individuals each month. The Food Bank/Central Pantry’s creative approach to food storage and transportation has drastically reduced its food waste. With the help of their new refrigerated trailer, Central Pantry can store an additional 312,000-390,000 lbs. of food per year, reducing food waste from local retailers and providing nutritional meals to over 10,000 residents.
