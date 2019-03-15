2019 MCPA Award Winner: Roots ‘N’Blues ‘N’ BBQ

In the category of Environmental Stewardship, Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ implements a variety of sustainable initiatives to protect the 49-acre parkland that houses its annual festival. Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ continues to expand its sustainability practices each year by encouraging alternative transportation though the bike corral and shuttle services. The festival has reduced its overall waste by providing refill stations, recycling options and tons of educational signage for guests. They also offer incentives to vendors who facilitate green practices such as composting.