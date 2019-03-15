2019 MCPA Award Winner: Columbia Independent School

In the category of Pollution Prevention, Columbia Independent School (CIS) has made a variety of facility improvements including rooftop solar, campus-wide LED lighting retrofitting, and HVAC replacement and automation. CIS completed the first local PACE-funded energy project and has reduced its annual energy consumption from the grid by over 180,000kWh. CIS has demonstrated that projects like these are achievable and is setting a positive example for students attending an environmentally-conscious school.