2019 MCPA Award Winner: Columbia Housing Authority

In the category of Pollution Prevention, Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) provides safe healthy and affordable housing to low-income families and individuals. CHA completed a major overhaul to its facilities by installing ground-source geothermal heating and cooling system, energy-efficient double-pane windows, LED lighting upgrades and energy-star appliances. These improvements not only increased efficiency, it reduced the utility expenses of the tenants.
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Roots 'N'Blues 'N' BBQ
In the category of Environmental Stewardship, Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ implements a variety of sustainable initiatives to protect the 49-acre parkland that houses its annual festival.
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Wilson's Fitness
In the category of Innovative Best Practices, Wilson's Fitness has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over three decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Hair Therapy
In the category of Resource Conservation, Hair Therapy is a small business that has gone above and beyond to reduce both solid and liquid waste. Hair Therapy became the first salon in Missouri to partner with a nation
2019 MCPA Award Winner: The Food Bank/Central Pantry
In the category of Resource Conservation, the Food Bank/Central Pantry provides food for over 140 pantries and soup kitchens serving approx. 100,000 individuals each month.