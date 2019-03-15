2019 MCPA Award Winner: ASI Flex

In the category of Innovative Best Practices, ASI Flex has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over 3 decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal and chemical storage opportunities. ASI Flex completed an energy renovation project on their Broadway Professionals Park property. In addition to LED lighting and HVAC upgrades, ASI Flex installed battery storage, along with a 126kW solar roof/carport which is visible from Broadway. These improvements have reduced their electric consumption by approximately 230,000 kWh/year which is equivalent to 377,000 lbs. of CO2.