2019 MCPA Award Winner: ASI Flex

In the category of Innovative Best Practices, ASI Flex has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over 3 decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal and chemical storage opportunities. ASI Flex completed an energy renovation project on their Broadway Professionals Park property. In addition to LED lighting and HVAC upgrades, ASI Flex installed battery storage, along with a 126kW solar roof/carport which is visible from Broadway. These improvements have reduced their electric consumption by approximately 230,000 kWh/year which is equivalent to 377,000 lbs. of CO2.
You may also like
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Roots ‘N’Blues ‘N’ BBQ
1 Views
1 0 0
In the category of Environmental Stewardship, Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ implements a variety of sustainable initiatives to protect the 49-acre parkland that houses its annual festival. Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ continues ...
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Wilson’s Fitness
1 Views
1 0 0
In the category of Innovative Best Practices, Wilson’s Fitness has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over three decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal and ...
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Hair Therapy
1 Views
1 0 0
In the category of Resource Conservation, Hair Therapy is a small business that has gone above and beyond to reduce both solid and liquid waste. Hair Therapy became the first salon in Missouri to partner with a nation...
2019 MCPA Award Winner: The Food Bank/Central Pantry
1 Views
1 0 0
In the category of Resource Conservation, the Food Bank/Central Pantry provides food for over 140 pantries and soup kitchens serving approx. 100,000 individuals each month. The Food Bank/Central Pantry’s creative appr...