2019 MCPA Award Winner: A.L. Gustin Golf Course

In the category of Environmental Stewardship, A.L. Gustin Golf Course has been committed to the environment through land management, conserving pollinator habitat and community education. A.L. Gustin was the first university golf course to become fully certified with Audubon International. Since 2010, they have adjusted their mowing practices to reduce fuel use, planted native wildflowers and created a pollinator habitat to benefit bees, birds, butterflies and insects. A.L. Gustin also partners with local organizations to provide educational opportunities to kids.