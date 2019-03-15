2019 MCPA Award Winner: 3M

Previous winners of our Mayors Climate Protection Agreement (MCPA) Award are recognized for their continued commitment to sustainability in Columbia with the Mayor’s Award. 3M’s sustainable achievements include recycling over 2400 tons from 2015–2018, eliminating 200 tons/year of landfill waste by converting materials into energy, and substantially reducing their electric consumption by nearly 24,000 megawatt hours. 3M’s sustainability efforts are routinely communicated to employees and have been presented at local and global conferences.
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Roots 'N'Blues 'N' BBQ
In the category of Environmental Stewardship, Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ implements a variety of sustainable initiatives to protect the 49-acre parkland that houses its annual festival.
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Wilson's Fitness
In the category of Innovative Best Practices, Wilson's Fitness has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over three decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Hair Therapy
In the category of Resource Conservation, Hair Therapy is a small business that has gone above and beyond to reduce both solid and liquid waste. Hair Therapy became the first salon in Missouri to partner with a nation
2019 MCPA Award Winner: The Food Bank/Central Pantry
In the category of Resource Conservation, the Food Bank/Central Pantry provides food for over 140 pantries and soup kitchens serving approx. 100,000 individuals each month.