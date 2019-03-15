2019 MCPA Award Winner: 3M

Previous winners of our Mayors Climate Protection Agreement (MCPA) Award are recognized for their continued commitment to sustainability in Columbia with the Mayor’s Award. 3M’s sustainable achievements include recycling over 2400 tons from 2015–2018, eliminating 200 tons/year of landfill waste by converting materials into energy, and substantially reducing their electric consumption by nearly 24,000 megawatt hours. 3M’s sustainability efforts are routinely communicated to employees and have been presented at local and global conferences.