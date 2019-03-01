The Flight of the Disc

1st Mar, 2019 23 0

With four public disc golf courses, including the highly rated Harmony Bends course at Strawn Park, Columbia has been a popular destination for disc golf enthusiasts. Our city also hosts the annual Mid-America Disc Golf Open that draws competitors from across the country. We follow some local competitors and learn about the history of the sport. For more information about local disc golf courses visit: www.como.gov/parksandrec/park-feature/disc-golf/

Category:

What is CoMo?

You may also like

Student Diversity Writing 2019

145 0

Student Diversity Writing 2019

145 Views

145 0

This video was included as part of the 26th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2019 Columbia Values D...

Strategic Plan 2018 Update

269 0

Strategic Plan 2018 Update

269 Views

269 0

Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...

CARE Interns Paint New Mural at Oak Towers

286 0

CARE Interns Paint New Mural at Oak Towers

286 Views

286 0

A group of local artists surprised residents at Oak Towers with a new art mural. The City of Columbia Career Awareness Related Experience (CARE) interns trained with local nonprofit Jabberwocky Studios to learn about ...

2018 Heritage Festival and Craft Show

271 0

2018 Heritage Festival and Craft Show

271 Views

271 0

A look back at this year's Heritage Festival and Craft Show, where visitors were "taken back to the traditions of the past." The Heritage Festival featured tons of fun and informative activities for all ages: Traditio...