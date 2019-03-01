The Flight of the Disc

With four public disc golf courses, including the highly rated Harmony Bends course at Strawn Park, Columbia has been a popular destination for disc golf enthusiasts. Our city also hosts the annual Mid-America Disc Golf Open that draws competitors from across the country. We follow some local competitors and learn about the history of the sport. For more information about local disc golf courses visit: www.como.gov/parksandrec/park-feature/disc-golf/
