C.A.R.E. Traditional Summer Program

The C.A.R.E. (Career Awareness Related Experience) Traditional Summer Program provides summer jobs to 14 -to 20-year-olds who live in the City of Columbia and/or attend a Columbia school. The C.A.R.E. trainees are placed at various businesses around Columbia where they gain real-world, hands-on work experience. All of the trainees’ wages are paid for by C.A.R.E., which is administered through the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
