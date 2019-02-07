MKT Mural: We Are All Crew

The latest MKT trail mural, located near the Elm Street underpass, was a collaboration between the Union of Concerned Scientists and Resident Arts. The design was inspired by a quote by the Canadian futurist and philosopher Marshall McLuahn: “There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.” Within the mural are some informational panels that illustrate ways the general public can help take care of our environment and mitigate climate change.
