Interim City Manager John Glascock announces Geoff Jones as New Interim Police Chief

29th Jan, 2019 35 0

A brief press conference was held at noon, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 to announce the appointment of Lieutenant Geoff Jones as the interim Police Chief in Columbia, Missouri.

