Tai Chi at the Armory

23rd Jan, 2019 68 0

Through the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreational department , Tai Chi circle meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at the Armory Sports Center. Join the circle. It’s free and open to the public.

Category:

Uncategorized

