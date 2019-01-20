The 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held the morning of Thursday, January 17, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia, Missouri. This year’s theme: The Power of Diversity. The Columbia Values Diversity Awards program was started in 1998 to honor individuals in our community whose work in our community exemplified the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in fostering individual dignity, racial equality, understanding, peacemaking, and problem solving through non-violence. The late Gertrude Marshall-Marble was the inspiration for the award program. The following year an organization/group award was added to recognize the contributions that many groups and organizations make to our community. Two awards are now given each year, one for individuals/families and one for groups/organizations. The 2019 award selection judges were: Rev. James Gray, Brian Jones, Phil Peters, Annabelle Simmons, Stacye Smith, and Loreli Wilson. The framed works presented to each award winner are provided by the City of Columbia Human Rights Commission and were created in collaboration with Ken Logsdon, owner and designer, Post-a-Quote. Student Diversity Writing Program video included in the program was provided by City Channel. Other video content included in the program was provided by The WE Project. The WE project is a series of portraits of people belonging to marginalized communities, the African-American, LBGTQ, immigrant and religious minority communities, among others, in Missouri. More information about the WE project can be found at https://theweproject.visura.co
You may also like
Student Diversity Writing 2019
15 Views
15 0 1
This video was included as part of the 26th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2019 Columbia Values D...
New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1
835 Views
835 0 4
The Stewart Road Underpass along the MKT Trail just got a little brighter. Join us on Tuesday, August 1, at 5 p.m. for the public unveiling of the Stewart Road Mural, "Make a Brighter Future," painted by young and eme...
24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
1.12K Views
1.12K 0 0
The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our co...
Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings
906 Views
906 0 1
This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values ...