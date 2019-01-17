Student Diversity Writing 2019

This video was included as part of the 26th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Student Writings Booklet. The booklet was distributed to over 1,000 people at the annual community celebration held Thursday, January 17, 2019. The theme for the 26th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is: “The Power of Diversity.” Because Columbia is a city of many ethnic groups, religions, cultures, and opinions, it is important that all community members know that their story and their voice are important and valued. Students were asked to submit an essay or poem describing how inclusion and acceptance are present in our community despite our differences.
You may also like
2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
18 Views
18 0 0
The 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held the morning of Thursday, January 17, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia, Missouri. This year's theme: The Power of Diversity. The Columbia Values Diversi...
Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods
146 Views
146 0 0
On November 29, 2018, the City of Columbia hosted a Fair Housing event: Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods, which featured a keynote address by Dr. Tiffany Manuel. Dr. Manuel is an experienced social scie...
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
177 Views
177 0 3
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...
Veterans Day Meet Up 2018
122 Views
122 0 1
Once again honoring the military service of city staff and family members who served, city employees were invited to gather to share stories and camaraderie over Friday morning coffee. New faces, new stories ...