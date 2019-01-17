Student Diversity Writing 2019

This video was included as part of the 26th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Student Writings Booklet. The booklet was distributed to over 1,000 people at the annual community celebration held Thursday, January 17, 2019. The theme for the 26th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is: “The Power of Diversity.” Because Columbia is a city of many ethnic groups, religions, cultures, and opinions, it is important that all community members know that their story and their voice are important and valued. Students were asked to submit an essay or poem describing how inclusion and acceptance are present in our community despite our differences.