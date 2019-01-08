Operation Clean Neighborhoods 2018

City of Columbia staff from multiple departments volunteered their typical 8-hour workday to clean up the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood and Lions-Stephens Park. As part of Operation Clean Neighborhoods, which takes place, biannually, in the Spring and Fall seasons, has expanded from focusing on cleaning street curbs and sidewalks, to now clearing vegetation and working in parks. More than 60 City employees participated in the event, all working to improve the appearance of our local community. Columbia residents and City staff interested in volunteering with Operation Clean Neighborhoods should contact Neighborhood Services at 573-817-5050.
