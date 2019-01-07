ROC 7k Trail Run 2019

Start off the New Year with a challenge at the 6th Annual ROC 7K Trail Run! Join us at Cosmo Park’s Rhett’s Run for this 7K (4.3 mile) trail run where runners will take in the scenic twists and turns along a well-maintained single track course. The race starts and finishes at Antimi Shelter where the bonfire will keep you warm before and after the race. Lucky’s Market will provide a healthy, warm breakfast after the race. All participants will receive a long-sleeved performance fabric ROC 7K shirt (please register prior to January 4 to be guaranteed your preferred shirt size). The race is chip-timed and unique awards are given to the overall top male and female finishers as well as the top 3 males and females in each age group (19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and over). Registration is required. For more information and a link to online registration, go to … https://www.como.gov/parksandrec/special-events-2/roc-7k-trail-run/