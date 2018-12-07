Nominate for 2019 Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement Awards!

Nomination forms for the Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement awards are being accepted through December 31, and can be emailed to Sustainability@CoMo.gov. Download your nomination form at CoMo.gov/Sustainability/Awards.
2018 MCPA Award Winner: True Media
For its incredible office space renovations that improve efficiency and reduce strain on the local energy grid, True Media earned a 2018 Resource Conservation Award. They have reduced their consumption of natural gas ...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: MU Campus Facilities
Campus Facilities has led the charge for sustainability on the MU campus and has earned a 2018 Pollution Prevention Award. The University of Missouri–Columbia has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 51% since 2008...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: Sustain Mizzou
Sustain Mizzou earned the 2018 Resource Conservation Award for its extraordinary efforts to promote a sustainable way of life through education, collaboration and local action. This student-run non-profit organizes ev...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: Harry S. Truman V.A. Hospital
Truman VA Hospital has implemented a variety of practices throughout their facility in order to be more environmentally sustainable, earning them the 2018 award for Innovative Best Practices. They have undergone three...