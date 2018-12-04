Strategic Plan 2018 Update

Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress made by City staff and community partners. As we move into the final year of the 2016–2019 Strategic Plan, this short video reflects on the achievements we’ve made to create more living wage jobs, reduce the wage gap between white and minority households, and improve the odds for all residents to thrive. For more information, please visit… https://www.como.gov/strategic-plan/