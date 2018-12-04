Strategic Plan 2018 Update

Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress made by City staff and community partners. As we move into the final year of the 2016–2019 Strategic Plan, this short video reflects on the achievements we’ve made to create more living wage jobs, reduce the wage gap between white and minority households, and improve the odds for all residents to thrive. For more information, please visit… https://www.como.gov/strategic-plan/
Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods
On November 29, 2018, the City of Columbia hosted a Fair Housing event: Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods, which featured a keynote address by Dr. Tiffany Manuel. Dr. Manuel is an experienced social scie...
Veterans Day Meet Up 2018
Once again honoring the military service of city staff and family members who served, city employees were invited to gather to share stories and camaraderie over Friday morning coffee. New faces, new stories ...
Almeta Crayton Memorial “Toys for Columbia’s Youth” Toy Drive
Columbia Parks and Recreation's annual Almeta Crayton Memorial "Toys for Columbia's Youth" Toy Drive officially kicked off on October 29, 2018, and will accept toy and monetary donations through December 11, 2018. Eac...
CARE Interns Paint New Mural at Oak Towers
A group of local artists surprised residents at Oak Towers with a new art mural. The City of Columbia Career Awareness Related Experience (CARE) interns trained with local nonprofit Jabberwocky Studios to learn about ...