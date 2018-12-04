On November 29, 2018, the City of Columbia hosted a Fair Housing event: Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods, which featured a keynote address by Dr. Tiffany Manuel. Dr. Manuel is an experienced social scientist, strategist and cross-sector leader committed to social impact. She has worked to expand opportunity for low-income workers, families and communities through 25+ years of professional and volunteer experience spanning the private and non-profit sectors, government and academia. Dr. Manuel is passionate about translating the insights harvested from this work to increase opportunities for public deliberation and public will-building around the issues of poverty, inequality and social exclusion. She is a frequent writer and speaker on these issues, especially as they relate to community development, social change and cross-sector partnerships. Dr. Manuel holds doctorate and master’s degrees in public policy from the University of Massachusetts Boston, a master’s degree in political science from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago.
