Columbia Parks and Recreation’s annual Almeta Crayton Memorial “Toys for Columbia’s Youth” Toy Drive officially kicked off on October 29, 2018, and will accept toy and monetary donations through December 11, 2018. Each year the toy drive provides toys and gifts to around 300 of Columbia’s children. City Channel found that many people contribute to the drive out of respect and admiration for Almeta Crayton. For them, donating to the toy drive helps honor her memory and her selfless spirit of helping those in need.