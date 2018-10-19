CARE Interns Paint New Mural at Oak Towers

A group of local artists surprised residents at Oak Towers with a new art mural. The City of Columbia Career Awareness Related Experience (CARE) interns trained with local nonprofit Jabberwocky Studios to learn about mural painting. The new art mural was revealed during the grand opening of the newly renovated low-income apartment housing building. Press play to watch how the young artists incorporated Oak Towers residents into the artwork. Visit http://www.CoMo.gov (search CARE) for more information on November 2018 CARE training.