Community Painting Opportunity

Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resident Arts invites all members of the public to participate in a new mural being painted on the wall of the Elm Street underpass of the MKT Trail. In the event of postponement due to rain, check their website, residentarts.org, for makeup date.
