2018 Heritage Festival and Craft Show

A look back at this year’s Heritage Festival and Craft Show, where visitors were “taken back to the traditions of the past.” The Heritage Festival featured tons of fun and informative activities for all ages: Traditional tradesmen & artisans demonstrating “lost arts,” over 70 vendors selling contemporary handmade crafts, live entertainment on three stages from a variety of genres including Celtic, Blues, Cajun, Folk, Western, Bluegrass, traditional storytellers, magicians and returning fest-favorites the Haskell Indian Nations Dancers. This year’s fest was sponsored by Columia’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Boone County Historical Society, the Columbia Missourian, KPLA 101.5 FM, KFRU News Talk 1400, the Missouri Arts Council, and Great Circle.