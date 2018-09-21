2018 Heritage Festival and Craft Show

A look back at this year’s Heritage Festival and Craft Show, where visitors were “taken back to the traditions of the past.” The Heritage Festival featured tons of fun and informative activities for all ages: Traditional tradesmen & artisans demonstrating “lost arts,” over 70 vendors selling contemporary handmade crafts, live entertainment on three stages from a variety of genres including Celtic, Blues, Cajun, Folk, Western, Bluegrass, traditional storytellers, magicians and returning fest-favorites the Haskell Indian Nations Dancers. This year’s fest was sponsored by Columia’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Boone County Historical Society, the Columbia Missourian, KPLA 101.5 FM, KFRU News Talk 1400, the Missouri Arts Council, and Great Circle.
You may also like
Traffic Box Art: A Brush with History
313 Views
313 0 2
Amanda Harms is a writer, illustrator, and now, traffic box artist. Harms, who believes that it’s never too late to start something new, explains how she juggles her family, career, and creative interests. You can fin...
Things to Do in Columbia: Explore First Fridays on St. James Street
184 Views
184 0 0
Each first Friday of the month, locals and visitors explore the North Village Arts District to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl. Amidst the galleries, businesses, and shops open to the public, one unique craf...
2018 Art in the Park
106 Views
106 0 0
The 2018 Art in the Park festival celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. The event took place in Stephens Lake Park and featured artwork by local and national artists, live music, food vendors and a children's act...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest
164 Views
164 0 0
Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...