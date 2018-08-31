Community Scholars 2018

For the second year in a row, a select group of local high school students have received a rare opportunity to explore what it is like to work for the City of Columbia. The 2018 Community Scholars program invited 15 incoming ninth graders to job shadow City employees with jobs similar to the career interests. For more information on the Community Scholars program, please contact Tony Gragnani at Hickman High School at 573-214-3000
