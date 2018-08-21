MKT Trail Mural at Elm Street Overpass

The third in a series of public art projects along the MKT Trail, the mural, “Nature is Our Shared Identity,” was painted by students enrolled in Columbia Parks and Recreation’s CARE program. The artists partnered with the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability as well as the Audubon Society to come up with visual story to match the theme. The mural celebrates our shared interest in nature and its stewardship through images of a built environment that incorporates sustainable energy, supports natural wildlife, and re-incorporates aspects of the natural environment rather than sequester them to parks and rural landscapes.
