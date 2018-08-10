CMCA Poverty Simulator

City of Columbia Strategic Plan partner Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) conducts 3-hour poverty simulations based on real-world case studies of former clients. Poverty Simulations are designed for those who have never experienced the realities of living in poverty. Participants are assigned roles to play as they attempt to meet their family’s basic needs for a month made up of four 15-minute weeks. CMCA enlists the help of volunteers to fill the roles of “community resources,” such as an employer, social services, a hospital clinic, a payday lending establishment, a pawn shop, a landlord, a utility company, a bank, a grocery store, a faith organization, a school, a community action agency, a law enforcement officer, and child care/Head Start. The next poverty simulator will be held Tue, August 21, 5 p.m.–9 p.m. at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth Street For more information: http://www.showmeaction.org