Live Well Boone County

In early 2013, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services began a comprehensive process to identify the health needs of the Boone County, Missouri, community. Using surveys and focus groups, the Community Health Assessment collects data from community members and public health partners. The data is reviewed and used to devise targeted strategies to effect positive health outcomes and improve the overall health of Boone County. Join us as we sit down with Public Health Planner Rebecca Roesslet to learn more about the current phase of the Community Health Assessment and why the City is optimistic about moving forward.
